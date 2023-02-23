VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $99.96 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $99.96 million and approximately $156.62 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00216670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,780.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04118289 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $175.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

