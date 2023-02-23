Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates Sells 27,848 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
ITCI stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
