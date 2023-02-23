Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $17.13 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $0.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01007571 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

