HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.32 Million

HI (HI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. HI has a market capitalization of $57.32 million and $541,785.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00043719 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00030125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021029 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00216670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,780.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02104209 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $543,931.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.