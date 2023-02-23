BitTorrent-New 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.12 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $692.55 million and approximately $14.12 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005910 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004935 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001090 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

