City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.38-$1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

City Office REIT stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $349.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

