Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Robert Mobassaly Sells 2,678 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

