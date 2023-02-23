Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Sells $90,261.00 in Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $90,261.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,329.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viasat Stock Performance

VSAT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 55,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth $8,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viasat by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viasat Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.