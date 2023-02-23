NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.28-$8.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. NICE also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.92-$2.02 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 0.1 %

NICE stock opened at $215.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.85. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $235.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

