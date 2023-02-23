Hyterra Ltd (ASX:HYT) Insider Avon McIntyre Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hyterra Ltd (ASX:HYT – Get Rating) insider Avon McIntyre acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,000.00 ($65,517.24).
Hyterra Stock Performance
About Hyterra
Hyterra Ltd focuses on the exploration and production of natural hydrogen. It has an interest in a joint venture that includes the wildcat well targeting natural hydrogen in Nebraska, the United States. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.
See Also
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Hyterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.