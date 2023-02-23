Mark Woodhams Sells 1,493 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,493 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $104,166.61. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BlackLine Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackLine stock opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -140.16 and a beta of 0.81. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in BlackLine by 5.5% during the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,167,000 after acquiring an additional 296,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BlackLine

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

