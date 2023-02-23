Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Lauri M. Shanahan Sells 2,529 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DECK opened at $402.61 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.65 and its 200-day moving average is $367.41.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

