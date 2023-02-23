ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Christopher M. Hix Sells 1,609 Shares of Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ESAB Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ESAB opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

