Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ATI were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 1,116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Down 0.6 %

ATI opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.24. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.