Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $587,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 42.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 153,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,466,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $803,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Independent Bank by 370.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Independent Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.33. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

