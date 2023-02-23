Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BOX were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.05.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $382,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at $38,679,649.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

