Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 683,877 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 107,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.37, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

