Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fluor were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Stock Down 2.6 %
FLR opened at $35.62 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
See Also
