Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,145 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 149.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

