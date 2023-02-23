Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $119.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

