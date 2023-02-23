ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

OGS opened at $79.97 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

