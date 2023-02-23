Veritable L.P. Purchases 798 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.5 %

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Shares of TTE opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.84. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

