Veritable L.P. Invests $222,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. New Street Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.6 %

About Trade Desk

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 564.16, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

