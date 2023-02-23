Veritable L.P. Decreases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,502 shares of company stock worth $8,589,453. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

