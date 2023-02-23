Veritable L.P. Has $227,000 Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in AECOM by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,702,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in AECOM by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,912,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,375 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.37.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

