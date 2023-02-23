Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SNV opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

