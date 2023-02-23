9,942 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

