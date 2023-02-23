Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 34,359 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after buying an additional 1,089,169 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 440,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 272,046 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares in the company, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $2,130,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

