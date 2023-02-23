Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $109.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $124.72. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.