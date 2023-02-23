Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of TriMas worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth about $359,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,183 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1,117.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,997,000 after purchasing an additional 145,576 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TRS shares. William Blair lowered shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $30.30 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 11.27%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.