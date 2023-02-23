Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 743 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.