Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 187 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 790.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,589,453 over the last 90 days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

