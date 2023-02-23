3,107 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,396 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after acquiring an additional 295,418 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $88.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.