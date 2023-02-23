Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

