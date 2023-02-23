Veritable L.P. Sells 1,306 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 93.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 88.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $84.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

See Also

