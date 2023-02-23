Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,211,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,079,000 after buying an additional 437,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 537.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,041,000 after buying an additional 2,678,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

DAL stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

