Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.75. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

