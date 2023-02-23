Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Holdings Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.51.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,264 shares of company stock worth $39,471,885. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $187.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.44 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,560.34, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

