Veritable L.P. Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $116.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $139.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

