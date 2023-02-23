Veritable L.P. Buys 710 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after buying an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,093,000 after buying an additional 240,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

