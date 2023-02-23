Veritable L.P. Trims Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 39.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $71.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $739,033 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

