Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KKR opened at $55.51 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.