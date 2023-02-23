Veritable L.P. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,855 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

