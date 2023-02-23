Veritable L.P. Reduces Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

