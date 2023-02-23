Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,121 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $291,325,000 after buying an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in SEA by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,019,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $169,234,000 after purchasing an additional 748,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.67.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. China Renaissance cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

