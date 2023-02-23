NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Barclays lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

