Veritable L.P. Has $293,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.94. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

