Veritable L.P. Sells 615 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

