Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,099 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Peoples Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $865.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.