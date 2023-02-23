Veritable L.P. Trims Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen cut their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

